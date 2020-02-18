(Clarinda) -- A public hearing on Page County's fiscal 2021 budget will remain a daytime affair.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors set the hearing on next fiscal year's budget for March 10th at 9 a.m. That time was set despite requests from the public to shift the hearing to an evening time period.
"We had a group of people in our public hearing this (Tuesday) morning," said Supervisors' Chair Chuck Morris, "that had requested we place the March 10th time at an evening time. But at a 2-to-1 vote, our board said we will conduct the public hearing at 9 a.m."
Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Jon Herzberg voted in favor of the morning time slot. Morris cast the lone dissenting vote, favoring those wanting a nighttime hearing.
"Out of respect for that request," said Morris, "I thought that we should hold the public hearing in the evening. The other two board members voted the other way, citing that they believed in their mind that concerns that were expressed would be repeated at the evening time, with more people. Not that those concerns weren't relevant, but it was their feeling that we would learn nothing new and additional in terms of those concerns."
In terms of budget numbers, Morris says the fiscal '21 budget includes an increase in property valuations, and a decrease in the county's overall tax asking.
"Our county valuations this year were up approximately 4%," he said. "So, whenever the evaluations are up, taxes will generate more tax dollars. Our levy, our tax asking, which is a combination of our countywide levy, our rural basic levy and any debt service, will be right at four cents cheaper than a year ago. A year ago, our tax asking was $9.99 or basically $10 per hundred thousand. This year, it's at $9.94."
Morris, however, offers this perspective on the county's budget numbers.
"Number one, when a taxpayer pays a dollar in taxes," he said, "Here's the approximate split: 25% of those funds go to the county, approximately 50% of those funds go to the school district, and the other 25% go to the cities inside the county. So, when you frame the tax liability taxpayers have in that regard, our county budget is driven by that approximate 25 cents we get on every dollars."
Board members set the public on the fiscal '21 budget after holding the state-required public hearing on the maximum proposed property tax dollars. In other business, the board appointed Kevin Clement as Noway Township trustee, filling the position vacated by Merle Mellencamp.