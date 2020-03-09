(Clarinda) -- Feedback on Page County's fiscal 2021 budget will be heard Tuesday.
Page County's Board of Supervisors hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Clarinda on the county's budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st. In a preview interview with KMA News, County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county's tax levy for fiscal '21 is approximately $9.94 per thousand dollars valuation--down about four cents per thousand from the current fiscal year's levy. Morris, however, offered this perspective on the county's budget numbers.
"Number one, when a taxpayer pays a dollar in taxes," he said, "Here's the approximate split: 25% of those funds go to the county, approximately 50% of those funds go to the school district, and the other 25% go to the cities inside the county. So, when you frame the tax liability taxpayers have in that regard, our county budget is driven by that approximate 25 cents we get on every dollars."
Also Tuesday, the board meets with HGM Associates at 1 p.m. to discuss plans for converting the Clarinda United Methodist Church's former education facility into the county's new annex facility.