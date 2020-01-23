(Clarinda) -- Page County's Board of Supervisors are still in a fact-finding mode in preparing the county's fiscal 2021 budget.
Another round of hearings with county department heads took place Thursday morning. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News other hearings were held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This process is an information-gathering process," said Morris, "as we hear from the various department and elected officials about their needs for the upcoming fiscal year. We also during this time period additionally hear from those agencies that wish to have contributions made out of our local option sales tax."
Morris say the board has a number of factors to consider in preparing the county's budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st.
"We gather all of that information, and look at the raw numbers," he said. "Tax valuations, and growth of the county. Then, we also have to factor in the compensation board, which has recommended a 4% salary increase for Page County employees. So, all of those numbers are gathered, and put together."
Morris says the budget preparation process began back in December, when County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen gathered information from each of the county's department heads.
"They go back and forth with some work," said Morris. "Some information does come forward during that 30-day period--things like our insurance rates for health insurance. We typically get renewal rate by the end of December--and this year was no exception. Once that information is gathered, the auditor will send that out to all people in charge of budgets, so that they can update their numbers."
Morris expressed hope enough information could be gathered by Thursday's end for the supervisors to make budget decisions. There's a slight change in the state certification process involving county and municipal budgets. Under Senate File 634 approved by the Iowa Legislature last session, budgets must receive state certification by March 31st--a later date than the previous March 15th deadline.