Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 70F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.