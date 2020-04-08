(Clarinda) -- As the weather warms up, campers will have to wait awhile before they are able to stay at campgrounds in Iowa.
This week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds added campgrounds around the state to the list of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Page County's five county-owned campgrounds are included in the closures. However, County Conservation Director John Schwab says the closure only covers recreational camping.
"We had a meeting with our County Conservation Association, and they have been talking with the governor's office," said Schwab. "The closure is for recreational use of the campgrounds, which basically means people who want to come out for the weekend and camp."
Schwab says that's why you could still see certain campers in the county.
"Anyone considered a long-term tenant is still allowed to be in the campground," said Schwab. "We have two individuals that are basically homeless that live out of the parks. We also have a number of construction workers that came in. All of them are excluded from that order, because they are considered long-term residents, so they will be able to stay in the campground."
Despite the county's campgrounds being shuttered, county parks and trails remain open for the public to use while maintaining social distancing. The county typically brings on four additional seasonal workers to keep up with mowing and other park maintenance this time of year, but Schwab says the Conservation Board is putting that on hold for now.
"The parks and trails are still going to be open for day use," said Schwab. "We feel with the number of people that I have right now on the payroll, we'll be able to keep up with the parks. There shouldn't be any issues with that."
Schwab says plans call for the seasonal workers to be brought in once things return to normal.