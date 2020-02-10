(Yorktown) -- Two Yorktown residents are charged in connection with alleged child abuse in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 36-year-old Aaron Duwayne Childs and 32-year-old Elizabeth Renee Peek were arrested Friday on charges of child endangerment--a class D felony, and assault causing bodily injury. Childs was also arrested on a Page County warrant for driving while a license is suspended or revoked, and failing to appear in court.
The suspects are charged in connection with an investigation that began after the sheriff's office received a complaint from the Iowa Department of Human Services in reference to an alleged incident of child abuse at a residence in Yorktown on Thursday. During the investigation, five minor children were taken into protective custody and turned over to the DHS for temporary placement.
Both suspect were released from the Page County Jail on bond, and await further court proceedings.