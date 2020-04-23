(Clarinda) -- Page County residents are doing their part in the continuing fight against the coronavirus spread in the community.
That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman. Two years ago this month, the Page County Board of Health confirmed Erdman's appointment. Today, she's among those on the front lines of the local battle against COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Erdman credits residents' social distancing efforts in keeping the county's number of confirmed cases low.
"Locally, we are doing a lot of social distancing," said Erdman, "putting out a lot of education to people, to residents. We're really pushing the hand washing, wearing the masks. Businesses are allowing their staff to work from home, if possible. A lot of factories are implementing special precautions to try to keep people out of the tight spaces, where there's a lot of people in the same area."
In addition to steps taken by businesses, Erdman says churches have been cooperative in holding drive-up services, or conducting video services on Facebook. She also says school districts were proactive in taking precautions--even before Governor Reynolds ordered them closed for the remainder of the academic year.
"You know, you put these kiddos in tight-knit situations," she said, "and, if one of them brings it in, you're going to have an outbreak in the school--kind of like when you're seeing in the long term care facilities right now, and some of the factories, we would have had the same issues in our schools. We want to protect everybody, but we want to make sure our youth are taken care of."
Erdman and Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert are still working to gather enough personal protective equipment--or PPE--for local hospitals, nursing homes and other agencies. Erdman, however, says there is still a great demand for PPE in the county.
"We definitely are not getting what we order from the state," said Erdman. "So, we could order 500 gowns, and only get 50--because they have to divvy it up to all 99 counties. So, we're doing our best. We've got some private vendors that we're working with. A lot of that stuff is on back order. We do have some private groups that are making some of the homemade masks. That has been a tremendous help--we're really appreciate those who are doing that."
More donations of masks, gowns and other items are still appreciated. Anyone wishing to donate should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.