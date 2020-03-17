(Clarinda) — Operations at Page County’s Courthouse will look a little different beginning Wednesday.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to follow recommendations from the courthouse’s offices to modify operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning Tuesday, the courthouse doors will be closed to the public, however, county services will continue. Dropboxes will be placed at each of the courthouse’s entrances and can be used to drop off paperwork.
Members of the public needing services at the courthouse are encouraged to call the respective office first for guidance and will be instructed to conduct as much business online as possible. For certain services that require in-person interaction, offices will make appointments.
For more information, visit the county’s website.