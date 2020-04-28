(Clarinda) -- The Page County Courthouse will remain by appointment only for at least the next two weeks.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors agreed to let the county's current policy for the courthouse stay in place for the time being, despite Governor Kim Reynolds allowing restaurants and other retail locations to open Friday at 50 percent capacity. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he feels the county should wait before opening the courthouse doors completely.
"I'm a little hesitant in trying to monitor unless we've got a definite plan," said Armstrong. "I think it's pretty short notice to try to get everything in place to monitor the number of people inside. The nice thing is the weather is good, so if they have to stand outside or sit in their cars until they can get their turn in, it's not too bad. I don't know if we're quite ready to open the doors full bore."
Last week, the supervisors enacted a policy that would allow essential visitors into the courthouse by appointment after completing a screening assessment and having their temperature taken. Visitors would be required to wear a mask while in the building. Supervisor Jon Herzberg says leaving the policy in place for now is the right move.
"I wouldn't open it up yet," said Herzberg. "I think we're getting in a hurry, because if we get a case in the courthouse, then the whole courthouse would have to be shut down. We don't want to do that. We want to keep operating."
The essential visitor policy only allows appointments for individuals who cannot complete their business through phone, email, mail or fax. County Treasurer Angie Dow says she has received numerous requests for driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.
"I think we have a lot of citizens that are really wanting to get their driver's license renewed that are expired," said Dow. "With things opening back up, they'll be traveling out of state. That expired driver's license -- while valid in Iowa -- is not valid necessarily out of state. I think we have lots of situations like that. It's the same with vehicles. While in Iowa, it is valid due to (Governor Reynolds') proclamation, but that is not the case if they travel out of state."
The supervisors told Dow that those requests would qualify as an essential visitor and could be handled by appointment. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he would like the county to begin work on a policy for when they do reopen the courthouse to the public. He says he would be in favor of having a dedicated screener to handle individuals entering the courthouse.
"We could hire somebody at the door for the rush period for several weeks and use the north stairwell as a holding area," said Morris. "We would have arrows in and out of each office. I think that we probably should spend some time between now and that event in making sure we are all in agreement on how that can safely work and how it makes sense."
Page County Public Health Assistant Administrator Brandy Powers lauded the supervisors for their work on the essential visitor policy.
"There's too many individuals that are asymptomatic and spreading it without ever knowing that they are spreading it," said Powers. "The symptoms are just not the typical symptoms that we've been seeing all this time. We're seeing more and more as a public health agency that our individuals are losing their sense of taste and smell. It's a really hard one to judge."
In other business, the supervisors approved a contract with Gus Construction Co., Inc. of Casey for work on a twin culvert project north of Northboro. The project is expected to be completed before harvest in the fall and will cost the county just under $375,000.