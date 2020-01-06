(Shenandoah) -- Less than a month remains before Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
Most of the attention has been given to the Democrats as the first test of candidate strength in the 2020 elections. But, there's more to caucuses than nominating presidential candidates. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Monday morning, Page County Democratic Party Chair Chris Adcock says a lot of important business is planned in the February 3rd caucuses.
"Really what the caucus is about is party business, and party building," said Adcock. "It's your neighbors meeting your neighbors, getting together to talk about (candidates), and electing delegates, finding out preferences, choosing county leadership, and developing the platform."
Adcock says this year's caucuses feature rule changes in terms of presidential preference alignment.
"This year, if a group is viable," she said, "meaning that if 15% of the total number of people that have showed up in your precinct, if 15% of them have created a group, that group has solidified--there's no moving them again. However, if that group is not a valid group, then in the second alignment, you'll be asked to, and allowed to, move into another group, or you can create another group that hasn't been established. That's when persuasion usually happens. Hopefully at that time, we'll have viable groups."
Another change involves the locations for Democratic caucuses in East River and Grant townships.
"We've moved them back into the neighborhood locations," said Adcock, "meaning Shambaugh's now going to have a caucus, and Coin is now going to have a caucus, whereas before, they had been held in Shenandoah and Clarinda."
Other Democratic caucus locations in KMAland can be found on the website thecaucuses.org.