(Clarinda) -- The Page County 4H will soon be giving you an opportunity to taste some soups and cupcakes while displaying some of the work 4Hers have done.
The event, titled "Soup & Pallet Project" will take place March 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilbholm Hall in Clarinda.
During this event, 4Hers will present the pallet projects they've been making this year.
"This is a chance for all the Page County 4H clubs to come together," Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies said. "We may have some tables, barn quilts, coat racks and whatever they constructed."
Davies also adds that the teams are required to make a soup, which will be sampled by visitors. Cupcakes will also be provided as well.
The pallet projects will be auctioned off later in the evening, at around 7 p.m. Anybody looking for more details can contact the Page County Extension Office at 712-542-5171.