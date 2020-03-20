(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are advising residents still in need of records during the coronavirus situation.
County officials say records requests should be made to the custodial courthouse office by telephone, email or fax. Officials say every effort will be made to fulfill those requests in a timely manner. Delivery of the requested information will be completed through phone, fax or email as appropriate.
In the case where records must physically be turned over to the requester from any county office, the requester can arrange, with the office providing those records, transfer at the north or
south door of the courthouse. The exchange of records will occur at the door, preventing the requester from entering the building.
If and when adjustments to this process are needed, you can contact Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris at 712-542-0923 or at chuckmorris.sup@gmail.com