(Clarinda) -- A rural Clarinda man is charged with illegally dumping materials on another person's property.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 65-year-old Thomas Harry Wagoner was arrested for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Wagoner is charged in connection with an investigation which began May 1st, when a citizen/landowner contacted the sheriff's office regarding materials dumped on their property, located about five-and-a-half miles northwest of Clarinda. Palmer says an investigation determined that several old power poles and debris had been shoved through and over a fence owned by the Brooke family. The sheriff alleges several tractor tire tracks came from a property on the south side of J-20 owned by Wagoner. Those tracks then went across J-20, into the roadway ditch on the north side of the road where the debris was dumped. In addition, debris was left on both the roadway and the field side of the fence.
Wagoner was released from the Page County Jail on $5,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.