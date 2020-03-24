(Clarinda) -- While it's not business as usual, operations continue at the Page County courthouse under modified operations.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors voted to limit public access to the courthouse and to conduct business over the phone, through email or through drop box when possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow says she has had a great response from the public with the new limitations.
"We have -- in my office -- a great utilization of the drop box," said Dow. "I think it's something that we could even look at permanently having at the courthouse. We also have an increase in mail, but we really haven't had any setbacks. We're doing things through email. I think things have gone well under the circumstances for the Treasurer's Office."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris credited the public and the county's employees for their willingness to adapt during the current situation.
"None of us like change and this is certainly forced all of us to change how we do business," said Morris. "We're grateful to this point that we're able to keep conducting business, even though it is different. Maybe the silver lining is we will learn how to be more efficient once this pandemic is over in regards to the drop box and other processes."
Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds waived penalties and fees on property taxes due on March 31st for a period. Dow says those taxes are still technically due on March 31st.
"They are still considered due, I believe that's been the big misconception," said Dow. "They are still due, but the penalty and interest date has been extended until April 17th. They have until April 16th to have them postmarked or in our drop box or online without penalty and interest for property taxes."
Dow says Reynolds has also extended the validity of driver's licenses through the pandemic.
"Any vehicles, driver's license and renewals have all been extended to remain valid until after the pandemic is declared ended," said Dow. "If you have a driver's license that expired, you currently already have 60 days in Iowa to drive valid and now that goes until after the pandemic."
The same extension also applies to vehicle registrations.
"We're still doing vehicle registrations online and through the mail and drop box, but those have also been extended to not have penalty and to be considered valid by the police department," said Dow. "Vehicles just purchased, that 45 days that you have from the dealer and 30 days to transfer at the courthouse has also been extended until after the pandemic to allow people the opportunity to come in. As I said, we're having a lot of those call us and we walk them through it on the phone and then they utilize our drop box, put a phone number on it and we talk back."
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and County Recorder Brenda Esaias also report good compliance with the modified operations in their departments. For more information or specific questions, contact information for each office is listed on the county's website.