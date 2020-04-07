(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are shoring up contingency plans for various county offices in the event more restrictions come from the governor's office.
Meeting in regular session by conference call Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from each of the county's department heads regarding what their office is currently doing and what their plans are if a shelter-in-place order were issued for the state. Many departments have taken steps to reduce the number of staff working in the office, while the courthouse continues to operate using a drop box, email, telephone and mail as much as possible. Other departments are required to continue business as usual and then some, including the sheriff's department. County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says if more restrictions are put in place on a statewide level, he anticipates his office getting busier.
"We're going to be a lot busier, because I think that America nowadays even though the information has been out there about social distancing and about trying to stay home, if we get a shelter-in-place order, I think you're going to see law enforcement a lot busier," said Palmer. "People probably aren't all going to adhere to it. That's where the problem is going to arise."
Earlier this week, the governor's office and Iowa Department of Public Safety planned to issue guidance to local law enforcement on how to enforce social gathering and other business restrictions. Palmer says his deputies are giving violators the option of dispersing before elevating to other solutions.
"We will ask people to disperse, as we are now," said Palmer. "A simple misdemeanor is an option and then we will have the ones who say 'you can't make me do that' that would leave us possibly no choice on different things."
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the county's joint communications center in Clarinda is fully staffed and will remain operational throughout the crisis. Additionally, Grebert says he has begun setting up the county's emergency operations center at the Page West Building in Shenandoah, should it be needed.
"I have taken over the white boards I have, some of my equipment, my computer and the Redi-tag ID Maker that the county does have," said Grebert. "When we do have a surge at either one of the hospitals or anything else where we have to have an emergency operations center up and running, it is ready to go."
Grebert says he continues to work with the State Duty Officer to request masks and other personal protective equipment for the county.
"We've been getting shipments in regularly from the National Guard," said Grebert. "They are not nearly enough, so we keep requesting and keep requesting. Working with (Public Health Director) Jess (Erdman), we've had a couple outside vendors that are offering to sell us PPE if we have money. I've notified the hospitals of those and the long-term care facilities if they want to reach out and talk to that person, they can. I am working at getting some masks for the auditor's office for the election staff when elections get ready to come around. We're just trying to do the best we can."
Supervisor Jon Herzberg asked department heads to consider offering voluntary furloughs to certain employees who may not have as heavy of a workload during the pandemic. Additionally, the county has enacted an emergency leave policy for non-emergency county employees who contract COVID-19 or are caring for someone with virus.