(Clarinda) -- There's more to reopening the Page County Courthouse than just unlocking the doors.
That's the message from county officials, who expressed hesitancy over reopening the facility during the county board of supervisors' electronic regular meeting Tuesday morning. Both the supervisors and county department heads participating in the ZOOM conference recommended against a possible reopening as early as next Monday--regardless of Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendations. After reviewing OSHA guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control, County Public Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues says social distancing inside the courthouse is one consideration.
"If you have five people per thousand square feet," said Nordhues, "what we have to do from a county perspective is take into account what people we are waiting on, along with the people in the office."
Then, there's the question of how many county employees in one office would allow for safe distancing.
"If we decide to reopen, does that mean everybody comes back?" asked Nordhues. "Are there still going to be restrictions--working at home for some people? These are all things we have to look at. Then, if you do bring people back to ensure the six-foot distance, which I'm guessing they're going to use, that might require us to reconfigure some offices to meet that requirement."
Nordhues adds additional cleaning and maintenance is required before reopening the courthouse to the public. Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman expressed concerns over county employees' safety.
"We have some staff who do have family members who are at higher risk," said Erdman. "We have some staff who, themselves, are higher risk. And, we've got to look at the big picture there, and what does that look like if we do go ahead and open. Will we require everybody to come back to work? Will we allow some leeway there? Will it be up to each individual office?"
Another of Erdman's concerns involves whether the courthouse's demand for personal protective equipment--or PPE--would detract from other entities in need.
"We don't want to take away from what the hospitals are needing," said Erdman, "from what the nursing homes are needing. If there's still that shortage out there, that's something that we need to take into consideration, because is it really worth it for us to open entirely, having to use more PPE, and taking that supply from the people who are really needing it?"
Supervisor Alan Armstrong also cautioned against reopening the courthouse too quickly.
"Being on the other side of the stick," said Armstrong, "I'm still pretty hesitant about us ready to go. Reading through all the OSHA stuff last night that Tom had sent, and reading through everything that Mark had sent, there's a lot of steps that we would have to do. And then, we're going to have to have a full training of the staff. I don't know whether we can get all that done in six days."
Likewise, Supervisor Jon Herzberg says the courthouse should remain closed. He added that the western part of the state seemed to be in a hurry to reopen businesses and other entities, despite increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the board wasn't in a position to make a decision on the courthouse's reopening. He recommended that Nordhues and Erdman conduct an inspection to determine whether courthouse offices lend themselves to six-foot distancing. He also says County Attorney Carl Sonksen should review of the legal ramifications of reopening the building, due to liability concerns.