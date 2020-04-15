(Clarinda) -- County auditors across southwest Iowa are hoping residents consider voting absentee in the June primary.
Page County's Auditor's Office is among those recently mailing out absentee request forms to every household with registered voters. Iowa's Secretary of State's Office is following up with a similar mailing at the end of this month to all registered voters. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News the absentee voting push stresses safety in light of the recent coronavirus spread.
"After everything that's gone on with the coronavirus," said Wellhausen, "we decided to be as proactive as possible. So, with that, we decided to mail out absentee (ballot) request forms out to every registered voter here in Page County, in the effort and hope to encourage people to still vote, but do it safely from their home."
Wellhausen says if you have already filled out a request form, and returned it to her office, there's no need to complete a second one. April 23rd is the first day Wellhausen's office and others are allowed to mail absentee ballots. She says she's grateful that Secretary of State Paul Pate's office extended the absentee voting period to 40 days.
"That is nice in that respect," she said, "because now we'll actually be able to send those out earlier than anticipated, which is good, because it gives people more time to be able to get their ballot, to have time to vote, and get it sent back in."
While polls will still be open for in-person voting June 2nd from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wellhausen says safety precautions will be taken.
"We've reached out to our poll workers," said Wellhausen. "We've had some that have had concerns with working, and things like that. So, we'll have a few precautionary measures in place, definitely some safety gear for them. As well, we're getting some protective screening for them, as well, so that way, they'll be as safe as possible.
"We're also trying to make sure we have pens for each person if they choose to come. They'll take it with them when they go, things that like, so that we can make as safe and secure as possible."
And, the number of precincts open in the county will be reduced.
"We'll have less precinct officials working," she said. "Then, too, is the fact that we'll try to keep as many people safe at home as possible, looking at those precinct election officials. So, we'll have one polling location in Shenandoah, one polling location in Clarinda, one in Essex, and, again, the absentees."
May 22nd. at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return absentee ballot requests to county auditor's offices. Absentee ballots, themselves, are due into auditor's offices by 9 p.m. June 2nd. For more information, contact Melissa Wellhausen's office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.