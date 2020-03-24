(Clarinda) -- Officials in Page County are working to keep the county's two hospitals supplied with personal protective equipment.
Nationwide, hospitals have been scrambling and even reusing the equipment -- which includes N-95 masks, protective clothing, gloves and other protective equipment for medical personnel. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says he has been working with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security in coordination with Shenandoah Medical Center and Clarinda Regional Health Center to keep them stocked up.
"I talked to the state duty officer on Saturday afternoon," said Grebert. "I had put in four different requests to the state. One for Shenandoah hospital, one for Clarinda hospital, one for the Page County Sheriff's Office and one for Coin Fire and Rescue."
Grebert says with supplies running short, only the hospitals will be receiving PPE from the state.
"The sheriff's office and Coin Fire and Rescue will not be filled," said Grebert. "They are only doing hospitals and EMS at this time. They did advise me to find out from my hospitals in the next seven days, because that's all they would send at this time or that they could send at this time with all the requests they've been getting. We are still working with them. We're still trying to get some of that stuff put in place for the hospitals and trying to get everybody covered."
Additionally, County Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues says he has had no luck in locating N-95 masks for the county.
"I have talked to a couple of my vendors as far as the masks," said Nordhues. "They both have told me as of right now, they would not be available until August before they could even think about supplying other than hospitals."
The Iowa Department of Public Health last week issued a request to the public to donate any type of PPE they may have. To donate, contact Page County Public Health at (712) 850-1212 or your local county public health office.