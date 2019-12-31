(Clarinda) -- Dozens of children in rural Page County had a merrier Christmas this year thanks in part to the Page County Sheriff's Office Operation Blessing.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports that 14 families from rural areas of the county signed up for this year's program, totaling 38 children. The program gives gifts to children ages birth to 15 years in Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro and Hepburn. In a previous interview with KMA News, Palmer says the program was started in the mid-1980s.
"Page County's reserve deputies wanted to ensure that every child in the county--in the rural areas of the county--had the opportunity to receive a Christmas gift," said Palmer. "They started taking donations that first year. It was very small in the fledgling stages. They started taking donations, and they went out with gifts. The children of the county received gifts. They wanted to do as best they could."
The program is made possible each year through donations from the public.
"Of course, without the monetary donations from the community, from the businesses, from the clubs, this program would not be possible," said Palmer. "There's people that have donated since I'm sure this program started. We wanted to thank them. Like I said, without their generosity, continuing to make this program work, it wouldn't happen."
Gift deliveries took place December 22nd through the 25th.