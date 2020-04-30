(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have identified two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, pushing the total number of positive cases to eight.
Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says both cases were contracted via community spread. The first patient is an adult between the ages of 19 and 40 years old. The second patients is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80. Both patients are recovering in isolation.
The Page County Public Health Department urges residents to continue practicing social distancing and to stay home when possible. Iowa Code says that no further information regarding the case can be released at this time.