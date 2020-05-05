(Clarinda) -- Public health officials in Page County are monitoring the COVID-19 response at Clarinda Correctional Facility.
Last Thursday, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate between the ages of 18 and 40 years old tested positive for COVID-19. Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says her office is keeping an eye on the situation at CCF in hopes that it will not spread to the rest of the county.
"We're really watching that," said Erdman. "They are doing their own testing and then taking them up to the State Hygienic Lab. They are really trying to be proactive and push through tests on their end. We're really hoping that we don't see an outbreak out there. That could change the status of where Page County is."
Page County currently has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. Erdman says six of those individuals have recovered. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds relaxed certain COVID-19 guidelines in a number of businesses in 77 counties -- including Page. Erdman says many businesses in the county have remained closed to outside traffic, despite the easing of restrictions.
"A lot of the local restaurants and other local businesses are opting to go ahead and hold out until maybe the 15th before opening fully," said Erdman. "I do know some of the restaurants are continuing to do the carryout only and just holding off as of right now on what they are going to do."
In total, the state says Page County has tested 291 individuals for COVID-19.