(Clarinda) -- Despite some glitches along the way, Page County's digital emergency communication system has been a big success.
That's according to Kris Grebert, the county's emergency management coordinator, marking the first anniversary of the system's implementation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Grebert expressed pleasure with the system's performance.
"After this first year, there were bumps and hiccups along the road," said Grebert. "But, we've done really well. I think the system has performed better than expected. I went in hoping for something that would give us adequate coverage, and it's exceeded my expectations."
In fact, Grebert says the system has been a big improvement over the old VHF system. He cites one example.
"When I was the chief here in Shenandoah," he said, "There were times we would be standing--let's say we'd have an accident on Highway 59 in front of Casey's--I would have to take my walkie talkie off of my hip, and hold it up into the air to try to get a signal to talk to PageComm. I no longer have to do that. Now, you can have your walkie talkie on your head. You can talk into your shoulder mic anywhere in the county, or if you're out on the roads anywhere. The portables work countywide with onstreet coverage. It's just incredible how you can get across the county now."
Grebert says one of the glitches with the new equipment involved transmission between PageComm--the county's joint communications system--and Shenandoah Police.
"The officers inside the PD could not hear or talk to PageComm on a consistent basis," said Grebert. "One room was fine, but they would turn one way, and they couldn't hear. There was a big lapse in communications inside the police department. What we did was Motorola (Solutions) put an amplifier on it. Now, they can talk just fine inside the PD--they can hear our traffic, and everything else. That was a major hiccup we had to address, because, obviously police officers and firefighters inside that building need to be able to hear dispatch when we talk to them."
Now that one year under the digital system is completed, Grebert says the focus is on the next phase: including schools in the operations. Clarinda's School District plans to use the system as a platform for its upgraded communications. In fact, he says the district is purchasing portable radios for communications with bus drivers and other school personnel. Grebert says digital communications holds several advantages for schools.
"For them, they'll be able to talk anywhere in the county out on their radios now," he said. "So, if the bus drivers are having problems, and if they need to change their route, or encounter some inclement weather, or something like that, they can contact their school with the great reception that we have through this radio system.
"Plus, now, they'll have a direct line to the safety center. So, if they have an emergency at the school, they can push their emergency buttons like a normal operator would, and it would come across on our emergency fire channel, and they could talk to us."
If Clarinda's conversion is successful, Grebert hopes Page County's other school districts will join the system. You can hear the full interview with Kris Grebert on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.