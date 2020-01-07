(Shenandoah) -- The Page County Republicans are eager for a busy caucus night on February 3rd.
That's according to Page County Republican Party co-chair Ernie Aust, who joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program Tuesday to preview the upcoming Iowa caucuses. Aust says Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses are a big deal.
"It brings a lot of attention to Iowa and a lot of activity," Aust said. "It's actually a little more important for people to participate in the caucus activities than they realize. I hope there will be a good turnout and good participation in the caucuses."
Page County Republicans will have three locations on caucus night.Those caucusing at Garfield Elementary in Clarinda will be Clarinda Ward I, Clarinda Ward II, and East Page County--which includes Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh, Yorktown, as well as Amity, Buchanan, Douglas, East River, Harlan, Nebraska, Nodaway, and Valley Townships.
Shenandoah High School will host Shenandoah Ward I, Shenandoah Ward II, Shenandoah Ward III, and West Page County--which includes Blanchard, Coin, Northboro, and the Colfax, Grant, Lincoln, Morton, Tarkio, and Washington Townships.
The third location is Essex City Hall for the city of Essex, and the Pierce and Fremont Townships. Aust believes the caucus sites will be attract big crowds.
"A few years ago when President Trump first ran, there was an overflowing amount of people participating," Aust said. "Two years ago we had a good turnout, and this year with the presidential election I expect a lot of people."
Once Republican voters cast their votes for president at their caucus site, members will be elected to serve on local county central committees, and then delegates and alternate delegates will be selected for county party conventions.
"On caucus night is when each precinct will elect a chair and various numbers of representatives to participate in the county convention," Aust said. "County Convention will be Saturday, March 14th at the Page County Courthouse up in the Page Room."
Aust notes that volunteers are needed on caucus night to help make sure things run smoothly.
"We will need people to check off people's names at a registration desk," Aust said. "Those people that would be interested in knowing a little bit more about how the process takes place and would be willing to help at a registration desk, or even help guide people to their precinct location, we would appreciate that help very much."
Registration will begin at 6 p.m. on February 3rd with caucuses starting promptly at 7 p.m. More information on caucus night for the Republican Party of Iowa can be found at iowagop.org/caucuses.