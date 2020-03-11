(Clarinda) -- Individuals concerned about the development of wind turbines in Page County are holding a public meeting next week on the issue.
The meeting takes place next Thursday evening at 6 at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda. Page County Supervisors' candidate Jacob Holmes is among the meeting's organizers. Holmes tells KMA News the meeting is designed to inform landowners on property rights associated with wind energy structures planned for development in the county.
"We're going to discuss tips and information from leaseholders in other counties," said Holmes. "We're going to have a preliminary map of Page County properties that have signed wind corporation leases. We're going to have personal experiences from neighboring county landowners concerning wind turbine setbacks in relation to their homes. We're going to have an in-depth explanation of Page County's current ordinance, and how it could relate to their home and property. We're going to discuss what can do to unite with others in the county to make sure property rights are respected for both participating and non-participating landowners."
Holmes, who has voiced opposition toward wind turbines in previous county supervisors' meetings, is also among those circulating a petition calling for changes in setback regulations in the wind turbine ordinance approved by the supervisors last year.
"The petition is, basically, asking for a setback from the property line," he said, "instead of the front door of an already-lived in home, or constructed home, in Page County, for a non-participant, to give people full use of their property to build a home or construct buildings, or have safety all the way to their property lines."
Holmes says the proposed amendment is different from the existing setback regulations.
"If you do not have a home on your property, on your land," said Homes, "you are restricted to 1.1 times the height of the wind turbine from your property line. If you have a home on your property, you're allowed 1,500 from your front door for a non-participating landowner."
Holmes says the meeting was set after the supervisors rejected a request for a third public hearing regarding the county's existing turbine ordinance. Board members opted to leave the current ordinance as is back in January following two previous hearings in Clarinda and Shenandoah. He says all three supervisors have been invited to attend next Thursday's meeting.