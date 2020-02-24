(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County early Sunday evening.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred in the 1900 block of 140th Street, approximately 4.5 miles east of Essex. Palmer says an eastbound 1999 Dodge Durango driven by 18-year-old Xavier Eugene Steiner exited the roadway for unknown reasons, entered the south ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest in the ditch.
Essex Fire/EMS crews extricated Steiner from the vehicle. He was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Essex Fire and Rescue and Red Oak Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene of the accident.