(Clarinda) -- Page County's Sheriff's Office is among those making sure no child goes without a Christmas gift.
Names of children in need of one are now being accepted for the 2019 Operation Blessing program. The sheriff's office's program covers kids ages birth to 15-years-old in Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro and Hepburn, as well as the county's rural areas. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says Operation Blessing's origins date back to the mid-1980's.
"Page County's reserve deputies wanted to ensure that every child in the county--in the rural areas of the county--had the opportunity to receive a Christmas gift," said Palmer. "They started taking donations that first year. It was very small in the fledgling stages. They started taking donations, and they went out with gifts. The children of the county received gifts. They wanted to do as best they could."
Parents or guardians may contact the sheriff's office at 712-542-5193, or in person at 323 North 15th Street in Clarinda to register a child for the program.
"We take requests here at the sheriff's office," he said. "They can call into the sheriff's office--a parent or guardian can call in. Then, we take the requests, and go out and do the shopping. The reserves have done that for the last couple years. It's kind of an enjoyment for them. They get to do the shopping for the kids on their requests. They also deliver the gifts. The deputies also help deliver the gifts."
Palmer says gifts are purchased through monetary donations from the public.
"Of course, without the monetary donations from the community, from the businesses, from the clubs, this program would not be possible," said Palmer. "There's people that have donated since I'm sure this program started. We wanted to thank them. Like I said, without their generosity, continuing to make this program work, it wouldn't happen."
Checks may be sent to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 323 North 15th Street, Clarinda, Iowa 51632. While saying the numbers of children served has dropped in past years. Palmer believes there's more out there in need of a merrier Christmas.
"Sometimes, it can be a pride thing," he said. "The parents don't want to call in because of pride. It's not about that. These names are kept confidential here at the office. We don't give those out, they don't go out in the community. Basically, the people here at the sheriff's office who deal with this are the ones that pretty much know a first name off a child. Then, we know an address where we deliver it. We know the first and last names by looking at that. But, it's not something that we give out. We do not give those names out."
Names of children will be accepted through December 23rd. Gift deliveries will take place December 22nd through the 25th, based on staffing. call load, and the weather. You can hear the full interview with Lyle Palmer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.