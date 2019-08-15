(Clarinda) -- It's back to square one in the search for Page County's new safety coordinator.
Earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors interviewed a candidate for the position, and offered the job. But, County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News the person selected has rejected the position. Thus, Armstrong says the board will review the search situation at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning.
"We're going to be discussing it at the next meeting on if we need to be coming at this at a little bit different angle," said Armstrong. "Our thoughts are we know what we can afford to spend. The private sector has apparently forced the job's price range out of our price range, and we may have to think about doing something that is on a whole different scale, and maybe tie it into something else."
Armstrong say the county is seeking someone to oversee the county's safety compliance because of changes in liability insurance over the years, and what he calls "cyclical events and safety issues."
"For the last 15 years, we've been having a real pattern of two good years, a bad year, two good years, a bad year," he said. "We determined that our biggest problem is we don't have one person who is dedicated to making sure that every year is a good year. We see that a lot in the factory situations, where they have people that are designed just to train everybody, so that they understand what they have to do."
Serving as the county's safety consultant, Armstrong says Mark Schaffer has developed plans to improve the county's safety awareness over the past year-and-a-half.
"This past year-and-a-half has been a wonderful, wonderful year-and-a-half," said Armstrong. "We've gained a lot. But, he's not going to be around forever. We need somebody on staff who can do this for us."
Armstrong says the board hopes to receive ideas from Schaffer on a new direction for the search at its meeting early next week.