(Clarinda) -- Page County is among those receiving federal dollars for a major infrastructure repair project next summer.
During Tuesday morning's Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting, County Engineer J.D. King announced the Federal Highway Bridge Program has awarded about $33 million for bridgework across the county. Sixty-six bridges have been identified nationwide for repair--including one in Page County. King says the structure targeted for repair is the so-called F-20 Bridge on County Road J-20 just east of I Avenue, spanning across the Tarkio River. King says the project has been on his wish list for a long time.
"I moved into Shenandoah six years ago," said King. "But, we've just pushed this around, and pushed this around. Now, it's going to come back to federal aid. Finally, we were informed of the award."
King says a bidletting for the project takes place next spring.
"Our project is ready to go," he said. "The right away has been acquired. All the clearances are done. All we need to do is put a letting date, and bring a title sheet to the board."
However, he says work on the bridge won't begin until next summer, to avoid peak times for agricultural traffic.
"This will be a bridge done in the summertime," said King, "after planting and spraying, and yet done before harvest, with just two abutments, four or five beams and a deck. They'll be no regrading of the road--we'll raise the pavement at least six inches there at the bridge. So, it's not an extensive approach work, where we'll shut it down a long time to build."
King says Page County was awarded $360,000 for the project, which is estimated at $650,000. Fremont County was also among the area recipients of federal funds for bridge repairs.