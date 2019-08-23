(KMAland) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King has announced road construction in the area over a three-day span from Tuesday, August 27th through Thursday, August 29th.
According to a release, the Page County Secondary Road Department is “contracting pavement preservation work using fog seals on HMA pavements.”
The selected routes are 190th Street (J32) between Shenandoah E Avenue (M41), E Avenue between IA 2 and 150th Street and Redwood Avenue (M70) between 140th Street (J20) and 196th Street north of Clarinda.
Work hours planned are between 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM with work on J32 planned for Tuesday, M41 fo Wednesday and M70 for Thursday, pending weather. Each day the selected route will be closed to traffic.