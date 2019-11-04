(Clarinda) -- Page County's Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in investigating a rash of tractor thefts in the area.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 59-year-old Mark Holt of Clarinda Saturday reported the theft of a 1990 John Deere 4455 two-wheel drive tractor he owned, and a green 605 Parker wagon owned by Hunter Farms LLC. The tractor and wagon were stolen from the field near Highway 2 and V Avenue. The wagon was empty. Both the tractor and wagon have been entered as stolen nationwide.
Palmer says this report set off a string of other stolen tractor reports. All of the others have been recovered, and appeared to have been stolen from one location, then left at the next location where another tractor was stolen.
The sheriff says the John Deere tractor and green Parker wagon are still missing at this time. Anyone with information on these thefts and others should call the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193, or their local law enforcement agency.