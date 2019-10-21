(Clarinda) -- At least four suspects were arrested in Page County in separate incidents over the past week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 72-year-old Michael Fredric Harvey of Carson was arrested last Tuesday for driving under suspension following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 71 and East Washington Street. Harvey was released from the Page County Jail after posting bond, pending future court proceedings.
Palmer also reports 45-year-old Heath Allen McClarnon of rural Clarinda was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a Page County warrant for failure to pay child support. McClarnon is being held without bond in the county jail.
Also Wednesday, 48-year-old Christina Marie Shipley of Clarinda was arrested at her residence on a county warrant for failure to appear. Shipley is also in custody without bond in the county jail.
Another arrest took place Saturday--35-year-old Ernst Kyle Sayler of Allerton was arrested at the sheriff's office on warrants for probation violation on the original charge of driving while barred--habitual offender, and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 1st offense. Sayler is being held in the county jail on $6,000 bond.