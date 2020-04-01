(Clarinda) -- Law enforcement officials in KMAland face the unenviable task of doing their jobs and attempting social distancing at the same time.
Like other agencies, the Page County Sheriff's Office and its personnel are taking precautions to ward off the spread of coronavirus. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News that includes a thorough cleaning of the county jail, with recommended materials.
"We, so far, don't have it in our jail," said Palmer, "which I hope that continues, because that could be very detrimental to the operations of the Page County Jail, with the facility that we currently have. We currently don't have a great option for isolation of our inmates at this time, with the housing units that we have."
Palmer, however, says there is moratorium on jail visitations.
"We have stopped any outside visitation," he said. "Inmates still have a option of phone visitation, as well as other communications through devices that are provided through their commissary."
Palmer says deputies are using as much hand sanitizer as possible. When it comes to social distancing, however, the sheriff says keeping six feet away from inmates or suspects is nearly impossible.
"It is something that we have to deal with," said Palmer. "We do not have the option of social distancing for dealing with inmates. We are in close and personal contact--let's put in that way--depending on the situation."
Palmer says the deputies have taken other steps to protect themselves.
"A lot of the times, I've told the deputies to try to stay away from as much as possible," he said, "if they have to fill up their vehicle with fuel, of course. And of course, we have to eat here every once in a while. I've tried to express them to plan ahead, and do everything they can to stay around from the general public, unless absolutely necessary."
He adds rural patrols have increased, in order to keep deputies isolated in their vehicles. Another change involves the types of calls his department is handling.
"I think like everything else in society," he said, "when you confine people to an area, tempers flare. People don't always get along when they're quarantined, so to speak, or trying to stay away from people, the general public, when they bring things together. I think our domestic situations have gone up, our domestic calls have gone up. As far as everything else, we're not seeing the amount of traffic out on the road that we generally see--which is a good thing."
Like other officials, Palmer advises the public to continue to follow regulations regarding isolation and safe distancing during the coronavirus crisis.