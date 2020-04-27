(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have granted an easement to move a gas line on county-owned property.
Last week, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to grant the easement to Alliant Energy for a six-inch gas line, which sits under the Page County Secondary Roads shop. The issue was discovered when plans were being made for construction on the site by the county. Even though the county construction is currently on hold, Adam Walderbach with JCG Land Services says Alliant would like to relocate the line.
"If there's a building sitting on top of a gas line, they are likely going to take issue with that," said Walderbach. "What they have asked me to do is to contact the county, offer a document and make sure that it is correct as far as the accurate legal description. I hired a survey company -- Civil Advantage out of Urbandale -- to properly mark those areas, so that it would be correct for the move. Whether or not that's something the county goes ahead and wants to go through with would be probably a different discussion."
Walderbach says Alliant is offering the county $1 to grant the easement.
"There really isn't any compensation for this type of an easement," said Walderbach. "We would normally bring compensation if it was something like wanting to run a new electrical transmission line that didn't previously exist across a property. But generally, there wouldn't be any compensation in this type of utility easement."
The easement does not guarantee that the line would be moved, as the county and Alliant would still have to come to an agreement on cost-sharing. Previously, the county had estimated $30,000 for the relocation, but since construction plans were scrapped, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he doesn't see a need to move it.
"The six-inch gas line, which is a major feeder line in the city of Clarinda, has been sitting under the structure for decades now," said Morris. "Since we're not doing a building project, I personally don't have any urgency to spend $30,000 of county tax dollars to move a line that's been there for decades that we're not going to disrupt any time in the foreseeable future."
County Engineer J.D. King called the easement a formality and that the county could have Alliant bear the full cost of moving the line.
"At least Alliant is trying to get an easement from us, which should have been done however many years ago when they put the line in," said King. "That would have spelled out how things are paid for in the future with relocation or repairs or whatever."
Supervisor Jon Herzberg says he thinks the line should be moved to make way for future construction by the county.
"I think we ought to go ahead and move it," said Herzberg. "That was what we had voted on. That way it's out of the way in the future. It shouldn't be under a building, period. Somebody has got a chance of digging into it if they don't know what's going on."
The supervisors approved the easement by a 2-to-1 vote with Morris casting the lone dissenting vote.