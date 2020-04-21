(Clarinda) -- Page County's Courthouse will soon have a permanent drop box.
Meeting in regular session electronically Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a metal drop box for around $900. Last month, the supervisors shut the courthouse's doors to the public except by appointment. The new procedures called for temporary drop boxes that could used by residents for certain business. County Treasurer Angie Dow says the response to the drop boxes was tremendous and a group of department heads has been meeting to look at a permanent option.
"We all agreed to that dropbox and the color blue," said Dow. "We were hoping we could have it placed in the southeast corner of the courthouse, by where the sheriff's (office) parks their trucks."
In addition to installing the new box, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the county will reserve one parking space for those wishing to utilize the drop box.
"I think we were just going to see if we could move law enforcement over and put up an additional spot for them," said Wellhausen. "Then we could make that first spot for the dropbox, so people could just pull in if they wanted to right there."
The new drop box is expected to be installed in the next few weeks, which will allow the auditor's office to reclaim the temporary boxes for use in the upcoming primary election. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county could explore a second permanent box on the other side of the courthouse if usage permits.
"If time goes along and we discover that there is an additional need for one on the other side of the courthouse we could do that," said Morris. "This is a great start and it may be all that we need. As soon as we can get it ordered and installed, let's get it done."
In other business, the supervisors approved extending county employees' wellness holiday. The county grants each employee a one-day wellness holiday that has to be used before June 30th. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, Dow says employees may have a hard time using their day in the next two months.
"They really can't go anywhere, so you would hate to make them use and then everything is closed," said Dow. "My fear is when everything is back open, we're going to be busy. I like the option of extending for six months and then to be at the department head's discretion. So, if we want them to use it by September 30th, we could make September 30th our deadline. If we could just extend it out at the department head's discretion through December."
By a 2-to-1 vote, the supervisors extended the deadline to December 31st and gave department heads the discretion to set an earlier deadline. Supervisor Jon Herzberg cast the lone dissenting vote.