(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to hammer out plans on renovations to a county annex building.
Last fall, the Page County Board of Supervisors bid $92,500 to purchase the education building of the former First United Methodist Church in Clarinda on West Washington Street. Plans call for the county to relocate the public health office and the county dispatch center to the new property once completed. At its regular meeting Tuesday, the supervisors reviewed preliminary plans for the remodel for HGM Associates. The preliminary plans puts the price tag at just over $562,000, which does not include asbestos removal and the cost to relocate the county's radio equipment -- which is estimated at $160,000 total. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked the project's engineers if there were places the county could save money.
"If that price is more than we're wanting to bear, where would we start?" said Morris. "Where can we trim here or trim there to get that cost down without comprising? What would have to go for us to get the cost down?"
The supervisors included $400,000 in the fiscal year 2021 budget for the remodel. Project Manager Kim Bogatz says the county may save some money on the roof costs for the building, which is currently slated around $60,000.
"If the roof is not in horrible shape right, do you hold off on doing that?" said Bogatz. "Signage is another area. You have to have certain signage for code, which would be like your exit and restrooms. So we have some options here."
Justin Veik with Engineering Technologies, Inc. of Omaha is helping with the electrical and mechanical portions of the project. He says much of the project's costs in his area deals with duct work improvements and specialty cooling units for the county's dispatch equipment. He says there may be a few cost savings down the road for that portion of the project.
"HVAC is probably the biggest area of the scope of work," said Veik. "For the most part on the upper floor, we are just going to try and leave all that as it is currently and on the main floor adapt that as needed, but really trying to keep it where it is. The dispatch and the dispatch data, that's a necessity to the project and that's an expensive piece of equipment. That's kind of par for the course with that type of room."
HGM also included a 20 percent contingency in the cost estimate, which would move the total cost to $675,000. Bogatz says that contingency number will go down as the project moves forward.
"This number will come down as these get adjusted," said Bogatz. "As we work through this process with you guys, we can find more cost-effective ways to do some of these things. Do keep that in mind with prelim numbers."
Bogatz also cautioned that bids from contractors have been "all over the place" for the last year.
"Our goal is to keep you guys informed of what we're hearing as we go through that construction document phase, so that hopefully there are no surprises," said Bogatz. "Some of the general contractors are getting sticker shock once they start seeing their sub bids come in. Hopefully, we have a better idea once it comes into late summer or fall. This project is great for winter work, because it's all inside, so there would be interest in that regards."
The supervisors took no action on the plans and are expected to review them several times and make additional changes as the process moves forward. Last November, the supervisors approved a contract with HGM for the engineering and architecture work valued at just over $20,000.