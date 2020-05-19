(Clarinda) -- With the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Page County officials are putting one major project on hold.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to suspend planning for a major renovation of the former Clarinda First United Methodist Church. Last fall, the supervisors purchased the building for $92,500 with plans to relocate the public health office and the county dispatch center to the property. Initial renovation plans called for a price tag of $562,000, plus another $160,000 for asbestos removal and moving the county's radio equipment. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says with the current budget questions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels it's best to put the renovations on hold.
"I think we should set back and see what we can do to accomplish our primary goal," said Morris. "Initially with the purchase of the building, we wanted to get Public Health into a spot where they could reasonably operate. To that end, I would like to round the wagons back with HGM and I have already talked with our legal help about ADA compliance in some regard to get some of the questions I have answered on what it will take to get Public Health moved over there."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he supports pushing the renovation back, and that he would like to still relocate public health and any other office that can be moved in the short-term.
"I'd like to see us get any offices moved there as fast as we could get the painting done and clean-up done and start utilizing that building to give (Public Health Director) Jess (Erdman) and her staff more space. Even if we have to move stuff around as we get the building renovated, but I think we can work through that without any trouble."
Morris stressed this does not mean the county is scrapping plans to relocate the dispatch center, which is currently located in the basement of Clarinda's Public Safety Center.
"We're paying rent at a cost of $15,000 a year," said Morris. "We can keep our dispatchers safe in a new building. It gives them a nicer environment to work in. I think it does a lot of positive things."
Armstrong defended the purchase of the building, saying it will be an asset to the county when renovations can be made down the road.
"I'm looking forward to the process of getting back to where we can have the funding available to plan on renovating that building and turning it into another good workable area for our offices that need the space in Page County," said Armstrong.
The move is expected to save the county around $400,000, which was the budgeted amount for the upcoming fiscal year for the remodel.