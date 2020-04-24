(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have put a policy in place that would allow essential visitors inside the county courthouse.
In a special meeting Friday, the supervisors unanimously approved the policy, which allows entry into the courthouse for visitors whose needs cannot be met utilizing the drop box, email, telephone or other methods of conducting business by the county starting Monday. Visitors will be required to have an appointment and will go through a screening process before they will be allowed in. Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says the county employees conducting the screenings will need to wear personal protective equipment.
"The screeners will need a face mask," said Erdman. "They're going to need a thermometer -- which we currently only have one. (Safety Coordinator) Tom (Nordhues) and I are going to try and find some. They will need gloves and eye protection. That is something that needs to be taken into consideration on this is how quickly we can obtain some of this stuff, because all the PPE is in short supply right now."
With PPE in short supply, County Engineer J.D. King and Sheriff Lyle Palmer both volunteered supplies from their offices to help protect county employees. King says his office has a supply of safety goggles that can be worn, while Palmer offered to donate gloves and face shields.
"They are pretty simple," said Palmer. "They flip over and don't inhibit anything. They are able to be decontaminated after use. That would be something that each office could have one of and then after they use it for one, go through and decontaminate it and have it ready for the next person."
County Recorder Brenda Esaias questioned the need for eye protection for those employees who wear glasses. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county wants to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The reality is it's not like you're going to be in this PPE for hours," said Morris. "Your encounter with these walk-in by appointment only people are going to be reasonably short. Any discomfort of wearing eye goggles would be short-lived. If the CDC is recommending that, I believe that we should follow that guideline, personally."
The policy was created following discussion during the supervisor's regular meeting earlier in the week. The policy will allow visitors conducting abstract or title searches to enter the recorder's office and would allow in-person absentee voting at the auditor's office for the June 2nd primary. Morris credited the county's department heads for creating the policy.
"Our team has done a good job of thinking this through," said Morris. "Nobody ever planned for this. Nobody ever figured we'd have these kinds of issues to deal with. Unlike Jess, who works in the public health sector all day long, none of us are really in that world full time, so it's sometimes hard to figure all this stuff out."
Morris adds that the policy is flexible and can be changed if needed.
"If we see some snags, bring it to our attention," said Morris. "If we need to modify, we will certainly look at that on an as needed basis. I think we've got a good policy."
The policy goes into effect Monday morning. You can read the full policy below.