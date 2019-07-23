(Clarinda) -- A Bedford man faces numerous charges after being pulled over in Page County over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 30-year-old Daniel Ryan Bix was arrested early Sunday morning for OWI 3rd or subsequent offense, driving under suspension and eluding law enforcement. Shortly before 2 a.m., the sheriff's office attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 2 on the south side of Clarinda. Palmer says Bix failed to pull to the side of the road despite the sheriff's deputy's activation of emergency lights and siren. The suspect eventually pulled over near the intersection of Highway 2 and 12th Street in Clarinda.
Bix is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond. Clarinda Police assisted the sheriff's office with the incident.