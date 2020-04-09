(Shenandoah) -- Page County's Veterans Affairs office is a one-person operation until further notice.
Janet Olsen, the county's veterans affairs executive director, announced earlier this week that she is taking unpaid leave to help the county's budget situation during the coronavirus crisis. The move means Olsen's assistant, Denise Bryant, will continue to answer phone calls for the duration. Olsen tells KMA News she was the logical choice to be furloughed.
"If you look at this realistically, I am 70 years old," said Olsen. "I am in the high risk category. If one of us was to step out, it should have been me. So, we had that discussion, and we're in agreement. That way, it takes the weight off of the county. I want to protect my county."
Olsen says her office has continued to help veterans since the COVID-19 situation threat began last month.
"The first thing we tried to do was to reach out, and make sure all of our veterans were safe," she said, "and understood what was going on, and reduce the fear level. The second thing we did was to offer to go out and buy for them, or bring them food from the food pantry, to keep them afloat through this time. So, we've been busy with that. Of course, our foot traffic is down to nil. We are not processing claims at this time, but we are sending in the paperwork to lock it into place for payment dates. Things have just changed in the office setting."
Despite her temporary absence, Olsen stresses that the county's V-A office remains open. Visitors, however, must set up an appointment before entering the office at the Page West Building in Shenandoah.
"If we go into full state lockdown," said Olsen, "or if things do get drastically worse, we will have to close the office. We're not essential. I appreciate that, but we also take care of veterans. They trust us, and they need the information from us. So, I am still running my website. Everything is going on there. I'm trying to keep things posted, and they can still reach out to us through the media."
Veterans with questions should contact Denise Bryant in the Page County V-A office, 712-246-4254.