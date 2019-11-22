(Clarinda) -- The number of veterans seeking and receiving services in Page County continues to grow.
That's according to Janet Olsen, the county's veterans affairs executive director. Olsen recently gave her office's annual report to the county's board of supervisors. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Olsen says the report indicates her office is nearing a major milestone.
"People that we've put claims in the system for, and have come back and granted a 100% rating, we have done that for 46 veterans this year," said Olsen. "That's just a portion of what we actually process. We're running approximately 14 claims right now on an average. That does not include our outreach, and many people that come into our office just for information. But, we are so close to breaking my goal of a thousand registered veterans in Page County. I'm six veterans away. So, if you have been in to see me, please come in."
Other highlights include an expansion of the county's veterans commission, with two new members--Ray Harris and Douglas Vance--and efforts to secure housing for homeless veterans in the county.
"I'm working with the state of Iowa, and the HUD program, and Page County has recently been approved, so we will be housing homeless program," said Olsen. "We've reached out to two--so we're actually in motion on this program."
Olsen attributes the increase in the number of veterans served to a growing awareness of services and benefits available.
"My hardest fight is that the veteran doesn't believe he should take those credits and things that are available to him because he doesn't deserve them, while everyone else does," said Olsen. "I fight them and go out and find them, and make sure they get everything that they're eligible for, and help them in every way we can."
Olsen says it's a challenge not only for her office, but for the county's veterans groups, as well.
"That is a complete project through all of Page County," she said. "That's the VFW, American Legion, AmVets--they're reaching out, and dispelling false information, and helping us get the fellas in the door to help."
Looking ahead to 2020, Olsen anticipates construction and opening of Shenandoah's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic--or CBOC--on land located at at 2041 A Avenue. She stresses, however, that the county's veterans affairs office will remain at its current location at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.