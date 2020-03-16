(Clarinda) -- A public meeting regarding wind turbines in Page County this week has been postponed.
The meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday evening at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda, however, that will no longer happen after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
Page County Supervisors' candidate Jacob Holmes was among the meeting's organizers. In a previous interview with KMA News, Holmes stated that the wind turbine meeting was designed to inform landowners of property rights associated with wind energy structures planned for development in the county.
"We're going to discuss tips and information from leaseholders in other counties," said Holmes. "We're going to have a preliminary map of Page County properties that have signed wind corporation leases. We're going to have personal experiences from neighboring county landowners concerning wind turbine setbacks in relation to their homes."
"We're going to have an in-depth explanation of Page County's current ordinance," he added, "and how it could relate to their home and property. We're going to discuss what can do to unite with others in the county to make sure property rights are respected for both participating and non-participating landowners."
In an email to KMA News Monday afternoon, Holmes said the meeting will be rescheduled at a later date to be determined. Anyone with questions should contact (712) 542-9943, or email PageCountyPropertyRights@gmail.com.