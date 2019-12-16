(Clarinda) -- Page County residents have a chance to speak out on wind turbine issues the next two evenings.
Town Hall meetings are slated for 5 this evening at the Page County Courthouse's Page Room, and Wednesday, December 18th at that same time at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center. In a recent interview with KMA News, Page County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the meetings are designed to gather public comments on the placement of wind turbines in the county.
"What we're hoping to have is people who still have questions, or concerns, or thoughts--both negative and pro," said Armstrong, "because it's obvious for everybody that probably doesn't like the idea of a wind tower in their area, there's people who are looking forward the possibility of having that, because of the revenue it adds to their farms."
Armstrong says the supervisors hope to hear from individuals on "both sides of the street" on the issue.
"Someone who is down along the Missouri line, and has some positives they want to share--or some negatives--that's a perfect opportunity for us to be enlightened even more," he said. "We've had several discussions in the past, and we feel this is something we need to have, and make sure that people are able to think out loud in a positive way.
"These aren't going to be extra-long meetings. We're going to limit time for speech. Be prepared with what you want to say. Bring some information, if you have it. We look forward to both of those," Armstrong added.
Each speaker will be limited to five minutes each. Back in October, the supervisors approved an ordinance setting regulations for Wind Energy Conversion Systems--or WECS--in Page County.