(Shenandoah) -- If the weather ever dries up, farmers will be out in full force for the fall harvest.
That means motorists must share the roads with tractors, combines and other farm equipment. With additional vehicles on the roads, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer is reminding residents to use caution the next few months. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Palmer says motorists, especially need to be alert for farm machinery on the roads.
"You have your equipment coming in and out of the fields, on the highways and our county roads, as well as all sorts of county roads--your pavement, your gravel, your dirt roads," said Palmer. "So, always be alert when driving those. Be alert, drive defensive, be ready for popping a hill and meeting a combine, or having one just over a hill. It's something that we have to, in this area, be cautious about, and I hope that everyone takes their time and understands.
"Hopefully, we won't have as long as a harvest time that we had last year. I know this spring, we had several people harvesting, then coming right back and planting this year's crop. Hopefully, Mother Nature will hold off, and dry up a little bit," he added.
Another consideration for motorists involves the size of the equipment.
"With the size of the equipment that we have today," said Palmer, "I want motorists to also be cautious, because they're not going to be able to go right around a combine. Sometimes, they may have to follow it a mile or two miles--depending on the road they're on. On highways, I know that a lot of farmers in the area are trying to get over as far as they can. However, with some of this equipment, it's rather large, and that helps their equipment in and out. So, we have to be a little bit cautious, and have a little understanding that this is their time of the year, when they bring in money."
Palmer says farmers also have a responsibility when moving from the fields to the roads.
"Even though you're in a hurry to always get your crops out," he said, "always be cautious. Make sure you're not too close to an auger. Make sure that you have shields in place where you need them. Take your time when you pull out onto a road. In your fields, make sure when you're going through your fields--your washouts--you're not hitting them, and possibly overturning a combine, or a grain cart, or a tractor or a wagon."
The sheriff also says make sure the lights work on tractors or combines.
"If you take your head off--whether it's a bean head or corn head--make sure that you check your lights," he said. "Make sure that you're flashers are working, so people can see you from the back. A lot of times if it ever does dry out, it will be a little dusty. Maybe take a paper towel or a rag, and wipe the dust off those lights, so that people will have the opportunity to see you when you are going down that road."
And, with farmers logging marathon hours in harvesting crops the next few months, Palmer recommends they get plenty of sleep. You can hear the full interview with Lyle Palmer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.