(Shenandoah) -- One relocation leads to another in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Department is in the process of moving its offices from Shenandoah City Hall to space on the third floor of the Old Armory down the street. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the veteran's museum's move this summer to space at 603 West Lowell created an opening for his department's relocation. He says the move will also create additional space at City Hall.
"We just need some more break room space for city hall," said Tiemeyer. "Just being a smaller office, I was fine giving it up. We're just moving straight across the street to the armory on the third floor. Unless it's winter time, I'm barely ever in there, anyway. I just needed a little extra space. Now, I get a nice office with a review."
Tiemeyer says the Old Armory is still a hub for park and rec activities.
"It's handling a lot of our youth basketball practices," he said. "That's the traveling teams for the booster club. We use it for a couple of our events--the mother-son nerf gun war, just a few things like that. We're trying to incorporate it more and more into our normal schedule.
"It is also open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walkers. It is completely open, walking laps. Just come in and get your morning exercise, if need be," Tiemeyer added.
Tiemeyer says the move requires sifting through a lot of material in his current location.
"We've got about, I don't know, 40 ton in file cabinets that's still left over from the previous director," said Tiemeyer, "and a couple of other administrations. It's all stuff that deals with the parks, pieces of equipment, just a lot of history about things. We still need to fully go through those. We've gone through a lot of them, but there's a lot of file cabinets I don't know that I've opened."
Tiemeyer says residents can still contact his office at 712-246-3409.