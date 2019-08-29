(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Department aims at replacing playground equipment at another of the community's parks.
Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer recently announced plans for new equipment at Priest Park. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Tiemeyer says the project has been explored for the past eight months.
"We've been kind of talking and working with the project designer," said Tiemeyer. "Hopefully, we'll get all the funds all together, and completely replace the playground equipment there with a full ADA, all-inclusive playground at Priest Park."
Tiemeyer says the existing equipment is old, and most of it isn't ADA accessible.
"As with many of the playgrounds in town," he said, "they're all over 18 years old. They've lived good lives, they've helped out a lot of kids. A lot of kids have climbed all over them, so they're worn. So, we're just trying to pick out which ones slowly we need to start replacing, and getting after 'em."
Two concept drawings of the new equipment were recently placed on the park and recreation department's Facebook page. Tiemeyer says it's up to Shenandoah elementary students to decide on the design.
"We kind of got the cool idea of basically bringing two designs out to the kids at Shenandoah Elementary (School), and letting them vote," said Tiemeyer. "Across September, there will be a picture out there--one or two pictures of each playground, and the kids will get their chance to vote on which playground. They're the ones using them, and I would like for them to be the ones to choose."
He says both designs have roughly the same pricetag, and will take grants and fundraising in order to purchase it.
"Since it is an all-inclusive playground," he said, "and we are putting concrete and a poured rubber mix over the top of that, it does increase the pricetag of these quite a bit. So right now, we're looking at about $185,000. So, how we're going about this is we're applying for about five or six different grants, which should cover about 90% of the project. So, we are going to have to fund raise right around 30-to 35 (thousand)."
If all goes well, the new playground equipment will be installed next spring. Anyone interested in donating to Priest Park's new equipment should contact Tiemeyer at 712-246-3409. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.