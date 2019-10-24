(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council has given its approval to two ordinance amendments for the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance re-zoning a portion of land in town. The council then waived the third reading and adopted the amendment. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the change was requested by the property owner.
"We have some ag land down on East Washington Street -- approximately 87 acres -- that is currently zoned for ag," said McClarnon. "We have been requested by the owner to re-zone that to I-2 Heavy Industrial for a potential company that would like to buy that and they won't buy it unless it's re-zoned to Heavy Industrial."
The council also approved the third reading and adopted an ordinance amendment that would change the fee for parking violations. Both items were approved by a 4-1 vote with Councilman Craig Hill voting against. McClarnon says the approved amendment would increase the fee for parking violations around the community.
"We are looking at increasing our parking violations from $15 to $30 for snow removal parking violations and $20 for all other parking violations," said McClarnon.
Additionally, the council held one of a series of capital planning workshops leading up to the creation of the FY 2021 budget this spring. McClarnon says he and the council held a good discussion regarding some upcoming improvement projects.
"We did discuss what we had accomplished in 2019, what we are accomplishing so far in 2020 for capital projects and then we jumped into five years of capital projects for 2021-2024," said McClarnon. "We did discuss a lot of different projects and moved a couple around. We had a lot of good discussion, but nothing has been approved at this time."
In other business, the council accepted the work and approved a final pay request to Ten Point Construction Company for a patching project on Glenn Miller Avenue. The council also approved a final pay request for nearly $185,000 for asphalt milling and street patching to Blacktop Service Company and approved the penultimate pay request to Grand Contracting LLC for the downtown facade rehabilitation project.