(Ravenwood) -- A northwest Missouri man faces a felony drug charge following his arrest Wednesday.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle around 4 p.m. on Neon Road just north of Highway 136 near Ravenwood. Strong says deputies made contact with a man in the car and observed a syringe cap and alcohol in plain view.
After a search, authorities located a loaded syringe with methamphetamine. Deputies arrested the man -- 65-year-old Gary Joseph Spire of Parnell -- on a charge of possession of a controlled substance -- a Class D Felony.
Spire was released after posting bond.