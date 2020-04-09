(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has closed public and charter schools in the state for the rest of the academic year.
Parson made the announcement Thursday afternoon at his daily COVID-19 briefing. Parson had originally shut schools down through April 24th when he implemented a Stay Home Missouri order that began April 6th. Parson says schools should continue remote learning with their students through their previously set end dates.
Nutrition services and child care services will still be allowed to operate through the school year.