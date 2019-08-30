(Clarinda) -- Work on a street improvement project in Clarinda is expected to begin early next week.
City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News crews from Ten Points Construction Co, Inc. of Denison are expected to begin work on patching South 16th Street on Tuesday. In April, the Clarinda City Council approved the contract for the improvements to the road from Main Street to the Highway 2 bypass. McClarnon says there will be some traffic disruption during the work.
"Tuesday morning, they will start bringing traffic control devices," said McClarnon. "They are planning on closing the two middle lanes on South 16th Street from Main Street down to the bypass. They will close the two middle lanes, so traffic can only travel on the outer lanes of South 16th Street. It will take approximately one week to finish that part of the project."
Once crews finish work on the inner lanes, McClarnon says work will progress to the outside lanes of the road.
"They will be blocking off the two outer lanes and then people will only be traveling on the two inner lanes of South 16th Street," said McClarnon. "The whole project will probably be two-to-three weeks depending on what the weather does."
The project is expected to cost the city just over $167,000.