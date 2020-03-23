(Des Moines) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is extending absentee voting by mail for the upcoming June primary.
Pate made the announcement Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pate says the change will allow voters more time to send their ballots and provide county auditors a longer window for processing.
“The safety of voters takes precedence, and by encouraging Iowans to vote absentee, we can reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19,” Pate said. “We still plan on having polls open on June 2 for voters who prefer to cast ballots in-person, but this effort will help reduce the risk of infecting others.”
The absentee voting period for the June 2nd primary will now begin on April 23rd. Those wishing to vote absentee can request a ballot from their county auditor now. For more information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.