(Clarinda) -- Three Page County roads are slated for pavement repairs next week.
County Engineer J.D. King says contracted pavement preservation work takes Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Selected roads for this year's work include 190th Street between Shenandoah and E Avenue, E Avenue between Highway 2 and 150th Street, and Redwood Avenue between 140th Street and 196th Street north of Clarinda.
King says an asphalt rejuvenating agent will be sprayed on the pavement at varying rates, based on the age of the pavement, and whether it's an initial or subsequent application of the product. Work is expected to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Selected roads will be closed to traffic each day, and intersections will be sanded so that the route can be crossed. Residents along the route should plan their travel with a single day road closure in mind. Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.